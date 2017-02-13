Bravo to councillors for hands-on approach

The city received great news Friday in the form of an additional $1.25 million in cash from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund - money that will be used to purchase two new buses this year. That's on top of the $1.4 million approved in the transit budget last year that paved the way for the city to buy three new buses, which are already in use.

The investment is significant, says Mayor Steve Clarke. "We have an aging fleet of buses. We would have liked to have replaced more than three (last year) but that's a significant financial consideration, so we had to put it off," said Clarke. "This will allow us not to have to do that."

While the buses are new and shiny and more economical to both operate and maintain, they also dramatically improve accessibility for transit users. Each bus features kneeling or lowering to assist with boarding, as well as offering a ramp for wheelchairs. The new buses will be equipped with GPS driver display units to help keep buses on schedule; riders can also monitor the buses in real time using a free mobile app so they know if they're running on time. The buses, with seating for 35 people, will also be equipped with an automatic visual and auditory stop-announcement system to assist passengers.

Without question, new buses are critical to improve the city's much-maligned transit service. But as two city councillors discovered, that's only part of the equation. Coun. Mason Ainsworth, who championed improved transit before being elected and has pushed for improvements since, took Coun. Rob Kloostra and Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson on an Orillia Transit excursion last week. Neither Kloostra nor Valiquette-Thompson had ever been on a city bus; it proved an eye-opening experience for both.

With her young daughter in tow, Valiquette-Thompson discovered she would be unable, on her own, to board with the cumbersome stroller her tot requires. They also found out it was not easy to navigate their way through the snow to poorly-cleared bus stops and learned what it was like for many regular users when they arrived at the downtown 'terminal' only to discover that all the other buses had already left by the time the West Ridge bus finally arrived. It's a frustrating experience many have daily.

"My idea for this whole experience is primarily to get other members of city council to step foot on a bus: to ride the bus, to get off and transfer, to wait out in the cold... and actually experience real life," said Ainsworth.

During recent budget deliberations, Ainsworth sought more funding to expand the number of routes. He did not find support from his colleagues. After riding the buses for a few hours, both Kloostra and Valiquette-Thompson said they will be on board with Ainsworth at the next budget meeting.

In the coming weeks, the city is conducting a transit study and it's likely a recommendation of altering or adding routes will be forthcoming. There will also be talk about the need for a central transit hub as well. On top of that, the contract to operate the city's transit system expires in June.

The city is at a cross-roads when it comes to transit. As some councillors found out recently, it's one thing to sit around a table and make decisions. It's another thing entirely when you make the effort to participate in the process. Hopefully that experience will, over time, lead to a vastly-improved transit system that works better. Orillia Transit riders deserve that much.

