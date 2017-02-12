The artist-sibling duo Sophie McMullen, 7, and Ben, 10, were at Orillia Museum of Art and History spreading colour on a canvas the city seems to have plenty of. The two, as well as other kids, used food colouring to spray or squirt art on snow banks in the museum's yard. The activity was held Sunday as part of family fun drop-in day at OMAH. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES.