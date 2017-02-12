Mandy Thompson continues to be missing.

On Friday, ground and aerial searches by Barrie city police and OPP continued for the 72-year-old Barrie woman, missing since Feb. 3.

Police say suffers from dementia and went missing from her Laidlaw Drive home in the city's north end.

People in approximately 200 vehicles were canvassed on Penetanguishene Road from 9-11 a.m. Friday in an attempt to get more information on the missing woman.

Police say this continues to be a missing person investigation.

Following the seven-day ground and aerial search, it will now take a different direction, police said.

Assigned investigators with city police will continue to follow up on any further tips, and any leads will cause police to search using the appropriate resources.

Thompson is described as white, five-foot eight with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.