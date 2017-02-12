'Grammy nominated nipples'; Halsey suffers wardrobe malfunction
Singer Halsey performs onstage at the Delta Air Lines official Grammy event featuring private performance and interactive evening with Halsey at Beauty & Essex, adjacent to the new Dream Hollywood to celebrate the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines)
Singer Halsey suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
The Closer hitmaker accidentally bared a nipple.
“My undershirt fell down on stage tonight,” she wrote on Twitter as she left the Delta party bash. “Grammy nominated nipples.”
My undershirt fell down on stage tonight. Grammy nominated nipples.— h (@halsey) February 10, 2017
Halsey was among the first-time Grammy nominees being saluted at the event.
She is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work on Closer with The Chainsmokers.