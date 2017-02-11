Saving lives

Close to a hundred people learned how to save a life Saturday with CPR training offered by the Simcoe County Paramedics in collaboration with the Heart and Stroke Foundation at the Coldwater Royal Canadian Legion branch. The event collected some money for the local food bank and more than 300 lbs of items for the Sharing Place Food Bank in Orillia. Pictured are participants who learned how to use a defibrillator, from left, Sue Burke, of Moonstone, Donna Lundgrin, of Wyebridge, Krista Pfinder, of Alliston, Candace Sicari of Midland and Peter MacDonald, paramedic student at CTS Canadian Career College.