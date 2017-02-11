News Local

Clear weather a boost for Winter Carnival

Mehreen Shahid

By Mehreen Shahid, Orillia Packet & Times

Ten-year-old sisters Carly Ouellette and Emma, of London, Ontario, took the icy jump at the Polar Bear Dip. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES.

Ten-year-old sisters Carly Ouellette and Emma, of London, Ontario, took the icy jump at the Polar Bear Dip. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES.

Orillia Winter Carnival saw a revival of sorts when hundreds of people traversed up and down main street enjoying the fun and festivities throughout the day. They stretched all the way from Mount Mississaga to the arts and sports activities held by the city and Camp Couchiching to the fundraising, bone-chilling Polar Bear Dip for the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen & Shelter, the carnival brought together the community this Saturday. Watch for more in Tuesday's paper. 



