Facing off against the top teams in the league requires some air-tight defensive play.

The Barrie Colts sprung a few too many leaks on Saturday.

A pair of second-period goals sunk the Colts, as they fell 4-1 to the Peterborough Petes at the Barrie Molson Centre.

“You just want to get into them and take away their space, and we didn't do that the whole game tonight,” said Colts forward Aidan Brown. “We've got to learn that it's a three-period hockey game, and we've got to play our hearts out for three periods if we want some wins.”

It was a physical opening period, and while the Colts were moving their feet, they were fine.

Barrie wasn't doing that less than three minutes in, when the Petes ran what looked like a practice drill through a Colts team that was standing still.

Chris Paquette gave Adam Timleck a pass as he curled to go the other way, and his winger sent it across the ice to Logan DeNoble.

Paquette would get a pass going across the blue line with speed, and he wasted no time rifling a shot over the shoulder of Colts starter Ruan Badenhorst.

“We need to step up on them a little more,” said Colts forward Curtis Douglas. “If we do that, we can roll a little better from here.”

The Barrie netminder would have to be sharp to keep the score from getting any worse, making high stops on Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and DeNoble.

That gave the Colts some time to settle in, and after putting a number of attempts into the chest of Peterborough goalie Dylan Wells, Barrie would find the equalizer.

Douglas took a shot that the Edmonton Oilers draft pick redirected to the corner, but Kyle Heitzner was the first one to it and he set up Roy Radke, who in turn fired a shot past Wells to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes.

“I think it just shows that you (need) to put shots on net,” Douglas said. “I just shot it to the net, got driving, and Heitzner made a nice pass to Roy in the slot, and he buried it.

“That just shows that when you put pucks to the net, good things can happen.”

Peterborough picked up the speed early in the second and the Colts were having a terrible time trying to cover it.

DeNoble sent Paquette on an almost identical play from the one in the first period, but Badenhorst stayed up to make a left arm stop on the Tampa Bay Lightning pick.

Moments later, Steven Lorentz hit Jonathan Ang to send him past the defenceman, and this time, the Tiny Township native was forced to sprawl across the crease for another big stop.

“He played great,” Brown said. “Our goalies have been playing for us, but we've got to back them up.

“We can't win if we don't score goals, and we can't expect our goalies to stand on their head 24/7, but they've been good for us.”

But Badenhorst couldn't stop every attempt, and during some 4-on-4 action, Kyle Jenkins sprung Ang in alone, and he beat the Colts goalie to make it 2-1 Peterborough.

The Petes extended their lead to 3-1 on a power play, where, after almost two minutes of possession inside the Barrie zone, Lorentz tipped Jenkins's point shot past Badenhorst.

“We need to keep our feet moving and be reading the plays,” Douglas said. “It's also video and preparation before the games to know what they're doing.

“I think Ruan played a really good game for us, but we need to keep our feet moving to avoid those kinds of plays.”

While the Colts would get a few attempts on goal before the period was out, most were from the perimeter and didn't threaten Wells.

Barrie started to penetrate at points in the third, with Douglas and Giordano Finoro getting opportunities from below the hash marks but Wells turned them both aside.

“They have a strong team, so getting past their defence line is a little tough,” Brown said. “We've just got to learn to dump it in on them and get on them right away to take away their time and space.”

The Colts pulled the goalie with 1:35 left, but quickly lost possession and weren't able to get back to defend in time, allowing Timleck to score in the empty net.

Barrie's next contest is on Friday in Guelph against the Storm.

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Roy Radke: 1G

Curtis Douglas: 1A

Kyle Heitzner: 1A

Ruan Badenhorst: 34 saves