A burning protest
A couple dozen people congregated at the corner of Mississaga Street and West Street Saturday afternoon to protest the unfulfilled electoral reform promises made by the current government. Jacob Kearey-Moreland is pictured burning a pair of jeans as those around him chanted “Liar liar pants on fire, hanging by a telephone wire.” MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES.
