The case of the toppled birdfeeder

Not having witnessed the incident, I had only the obvious clues to determine a cause of the awkward scene in the backyard. The facts were these: The bird feeder had been seen, only moments earlier, hanging from a branch of the apple tree, and now it was on the ground, broken open; and standing in shock at what lay before them were six wild turkeys. I say, one plus one equals guilty!

But was it vandalism, an accident, or an act of desperation? Although the toppled feeder lay on its side, top askew, a few seeds spilled from the hopper, none of the turkeys were rushing in to garner the spoils of their actions. Indeed, no action at all was happening, as a feeder lying on the ground did not compute with any of their memories as being a safe food source. Must ... be ... cautious.

Ironically, I had been planning on going outside to do this very thing, to spread some seeds on the ground for the visiting turkeys. However, my plans were a bit more grandiose, as I was going to dump a pail full of seeds under each of the three feeding stations. But for now I waited, as this moment of amusement (for me, at least) was both funny and educational. Despite the nearness of a full stomach (OK, crop, for you ornithologists), no bird was willing to break rank to test the situation.

Each winter for the past half-dozen or so years, there have been turkeys at our feeders. Being quite nomadic in their constant search for winter food, they tend to hang out at the feeders for a day or two, then 'disappear' for a couple of weeks, perhaps not returning at all. But this year is just the opposite.

Starting with three birds for a few days, there were then seven, then 15 and, eventually, 20 large birds casually, yet cautiously, pecking any spilled seeds that could be gleaned from under the feeders. A couple of days ago, their numbers swelled to 45, and this morning the tally comes to 52. That's a lot of big birds (or, as some have suggested, a freezer full, at least).

Starting in the autumn, and certainly as winter sets in, turkeys begin to form flocks, starting with family groups coming together. The hens and young females (called jennies) stay clustered together; the mature males (toms) break off into bachelor groups; and the young males (jakes) form their own clique. From what I can tell by looking out the window, these are all hens and jennies. The males often have a dark, hanging tuft of feathers on their breast called a beard, and none are noted within this flock.

These birds are usually fairly winter-proof, able to withstand some brutally cold temperatures. What does thwart them is deep, fluffy snow, as fern fronds and grass seeds become covered. We've had well over a foot of snowfall in the past few days, so 'deep, fluffy' is a reality.

The first impulse of many, myself included, is to provide food for them to survive until springtime dawns warmly upon us. But whoa up there, partner - apparently, supplemental feeding is not always in their best interest.

First concern is I have not (yet) won a lottery. An adult turkey eats up to a pound of food a day. There are 50 birds in my backyard. To provide enough food for them all, I need to lay down 40 pounds a day. There are about 35 or 40 days of winter remaining. (Sorry to have to mention that.) Forty days times 40 pounds equals 1,600 pounds of feed. And so, as mentioned, not having won a lottery yet, this project became short-lived, quite quickly.

Other concerns are creating a false sense of food availability, creating a dependence upon a human for food, attracting a large number of birds into an area that will cause crowding and rapid spread of disease, and creating a jam-packed full hunting spot for coyotes, great horned owls, fisher and other sundry predators. Nope, supplemental feeding is a no-no.

But, hey, maybe a little bit wouldn't hurt? You know, just enough to keep them coming up close to the window so we can see them. I hustle outside, right the toppled feeder, and spread a few handfuls of mixed seed under each of the stations. I've barely gotten my coat, sweater, boots, boot liners, gloves, snow pants, toque and extra turtleneck off when the birds are seen reconvening at the feeders.

Oh, dear. What have I wrought? The normally slow-moving and fairly complacent birds are now rather violently pushing and pecking at each other. Birds are running from station to station and back again in a desperate bid to find an opening. Legs scratch, necks pummel the ground with sharp beaks, feathers are lost, dignity is trampled, chaos reigns! Oh, crap.

About an hour later, all is again calm. Some birds are hunkered under the low and protective branches of the spruce trees, while other birds are high atop the stately maples, delicately balancing on the thinnest of branches. The feeding frenzy is over, forgotten.

What will I do tomorrow - feed or not feed? The answer to that depends on a number of factors, not the least of which lies heavily on the shoulders of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. (Hint, hint. C'mon, guys. Tuppence for the birds.)

