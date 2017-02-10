Rose Beaton is a strong woman.

She maintained her composure as she planned her son and ex-husband’s funeral after they were brutally killed in their William Street home in Barrie on Wednesday.

She quietly discussed her concerns about the neighbours’ perception they were dealing drugs from their home on William Street.

It wasn’t until she paused, and forced herself to remember the nightmare is real – that her only son has been killed – that she broke down.

“He had a lot of hopes and dreams for the future. I’m just so sad he’s gone,” Beaton said, brushing tears from her eyes.

“The last thing I said to him was ‘I love you’ when I talked to him Tuesday night. And he said ‘I love you, too’.”

Beaton said she learned of her son Nickolas Pasowisty and his father James Pasowisty’s deaths two days ago.

Police had been called to their shared William Street apartment at 3:20 a.m. and reported that upon their arrival, they found two men had been killed and that their bodies showed obvious signs of trauma.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 24-year-old Dyrrin Daley was arrested at a Marcus Street home and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Beaton said she’s been in a fog ever since.

Nick was a sweet boy, who’d give you the shirt off his back, she said.

James was a great father to both Nick and his 24-year-old daughter Tracy.

“He was very close to Nick and he was a grandfather to Tracy’s three children,” she said, noting their ages of eight, two and an infant under six-months old.

James also had a three-year-old son, Jude, whom he cared for deeply, she said.

“James was so good with children,” Beaton said, and added as an afterthought, “And now Tracy doesn’t have a father or a brother.”

Beaton said Nick had finished school at Barrie Central Collegiate and was two credits shy of his Grade 12 diploma. He was considering attending the Adult Learning Centre at 80 Bradford St.

“He wanted to be a police officer. He told me that a couple of times,” she said.

Friends and former students of Barrie Central Collegiate who now attend Barrie North Collegiate have set up a memorial of flowers and a photo of Nick on the northern fence.

Barrie North principal Greg Brucker said he had known Nick when he attended Barrie Central.

“He was a nice kid,” Brucker said Friday afternoon.

Grief counsellors had been called to the school to help the students deal with the trauma of losing their friend through a brutal attack.

Brucker said a scrapbook had been set up for students to share their feelings about the loss through words or art.

Beaton said Nick had many friends who had visited to play video games for hours on end.

She said Nick suffered from social anxiety and smoked marijuana but neither he nor his father were into hard drugs.

Police have not said it was a drug-related crime, however several neighbours believed there was an unusual amount of traffic on the street.

Forensic police investigators remained at the home on Friday, examining the Pasowisty’s second-storey apartment, belongings and the crime-scene evidence in detail.

Forensic post-mortems were scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Ontario’s Centre for Forensic Science in Toronto.

Beaton said she was hoping for more answers when she met with the coroner late on Friday afternoon.

A funeral for Nick and James Pasowisty will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel next week. More details will follow as they become available.

