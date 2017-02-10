Police are looking for public assistance in locating a 15-year-old from Severn Township.

Thomas Armstrong was last seen at Patrick Fogarty Catholic High School on Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.

He is known to frequent Tim Hortons' locations to use Wi-Fi. Armstrong is described as 5' 6'', weighing 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have been wearing a black coat with red and white stripes, black dress pants, black sweater, black toque, cream leather mitts and hiking boots.

Armstrong is believed to be in the Orillia area and there is concern for his well-being.

The Orillia OPP is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 1-888-310-1122.