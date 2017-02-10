No update in quarry death

The investigation into the death of a worker in Severn continues.

A 31-year-old died tragically Monday afternoon at Walker Aggregates Severn Quarry on Nichols Line, north of Orillia.

The circumstances behind his death have not been released. The Ontario Ministry of Labour issued two orders in the immediate aftermath of the incident that forbade any use of conveyors until effective precautions were in place to prevent worker injury and all workers received proper safety training.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The ministry has a year from the time of the incident to lay any charges against the employer it sees fit.