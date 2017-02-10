Midland weighs policing options

A long-awaited costing proposal from the OPP for the Town of Midland was presented to councillors Wednesday night.

The two-hour meeting marked a pivotal point in a process that was first pitched some four years ago.

"At that time, we had a cost consultant come in and look at the operations of the town," explained Mayor Gordon McKay. "They made the observation there's probably about $700,000 worth of savings if you change your police from your own municipal force to an alternate force."

As those who make the decisions on how tax dollars are spent, McKay said it was prudent for council to at least investigate, particularly with the police service, as it eats up about 27% of the town's budget, he added.

The only real alternate police service available to Midland would be the OPP. The process would be delayed significantly as the OPP revamped its own billing model, but on Wednesday representatives from the provincial police provided Midland councillors with an estimate of approximately $5.24 million as an annual cost. Approximately $700,000 extra would be required in one-time start up and capital costs.

The two years or so of delays while the OPP re-evaulated its billing model allowed the Midland Police Service to tighten its purse strings. At first blush, Chief Mike Osborne said, the local service's budget is cheaper than what the OPP proposed.

"At the end of the day, our budget estimate is slightly less than theirs," he said.

That's thanks to a couple of years of budget cuts in the department. The Midland police budget has dropped by about $500,000 in the past two years, thanks to a reduction in the number of officers and the outsourcing of its dispatch.

"About 90% of most police budgets are wages and salaries. So, unless you're talking about cutting people, you're not saving money," he said. "There's things we had to do - reduce staffing - in order to be as efficient as we are.... We're pretty much as lean as we can be."

All grants currently given to the Midland Police Service are included in the approximately $4.9 million budget Osborne will present to town council next month. He admitted similar grants may not be factored into the OPP proposal.

The town has an OPP costing committee set up that is dealing with the information received. That committee has brought in an outside consultant to crunch the numbers and help the members determine if the OPP route is a road the town should travel.

Both McKay and Osborne have stressed the need to make sure the comparison between the OPP and the local police is "apples to apples."

"The OPP will look at policing in one form and we got to make sure as we compare it to Midland Police Service, we have the correct alignment," McKay said. "It takes a little while to go through the numbers. Where's the pensions, where's the debt obligations? How do you treat the capital building?"

That's one area in particular where Osborne is convinced his force is the best option moving forward.

"Even if we're exactly equal, there's a lot of costs in disbanding a police system," Osborne said. "That would make a significant difference."

As well, the OPP budget didn't include building costs, Osborne said. Renovation and upgrade contingencies are included in the budget he creates for town council each year.

The costing committee is about three or four months away from making a recommendation to council on the OPP proposal, McKay said. During that time, residents can provide their feedback on the process and their thoughts on the future of policing in the town at midland.ca/Pages/OPP-Costing. If necessary, he added, a public meeting on the issue could be called at a later date.

Both the mayor and the chief are confident in the policing currently provided to the residents of Midland and are equally sure the OPP would provide the same kind of service, with equally-competent officers. But Osborne stressed the "dedicated model" of Midland Police Service as an advantage, which places three officers in town at any given time, with a response time of about three-and-a-half minutes for emergency calls.

If the OPP was to take over, Midland would become Zone 5 of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment. The police resources would be spread throughout the region and a similar guarantee of officers may not be possible, according to the chief.

This process isn't being driven by emotion, McKay stressed, rather the need to get the most value for the tax dollars collected.

"If there's no financial benefit, then there's not much of an argument to go further with this," McKay said.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales