LETTER: A vote for proportional representation

Justin Trudeau made his electoral reform promises before the 2015 election, when the Liberals were running in third place behind the NDP.

His promises were unambiguous and unconditional -- that "2015 would be the last election under first-past-the-post (FPTP)," and "we will make every vote count."

There was no requirement that a replacement system would require wide support. This made sense because fewer than 5% of Canadians judge themselves to be knowledgeable about voting systems - how would they choose?

Government/parliament makes decisions every day without consulting the public. That's how representative democracy works.

Our voting system has been modified dozens of times since 1867 -- most often to allow more Canadians to vote (for example, women in 1918, First Nations in 1960 and reducing the voting age to 18 in 1970) and not one of these changes was subject to a referendum. With its insistence that any change should be subject to a referendum, the Conservative party would have you believe that they are concerned with basic democratic principles however, what they really want is to maintain the present system, which provides them with the only possible path to majority government.

They know that when voters do not understand voting systems they will probably vote against change.

The basic question with respect to voting systems is very simple. Should the number of seats that each party has in Parliament correspond to the proportion of votes it receives?

While they are unfamiliar with the details of different voting systems, Canadians overwhelmingly support this simple principle of fairness - that is a proportional system.

While 94 democracies around the world have proportional systems, the only countries with FPTP are former British colonies.

If the system isn't changed then voters will face another poor choice in 2019. In the same way that many voters voted strategically to get rid of Harper, many will want to evict the Liberals -- but will face the dubious prospect of having to vote Conservative in order to do so. Our system is really perverse. In 2015, the Trudeau Liberals were awarded a majority of seats and 100% of the power with just 39% of the vote, almost exactly the same percentage that gave the Harper Conservatives a (false) majority in 2011.

We can do better. In contrast to the present system, under which 9 million voters (52%) are not represented, under PR, every voter would be represented by an MP of their choice.

Alec Adams, CEO

Simcoe North Federal Green Party Association