HISTORY: Fracture over French Canadians

D'Alton McCarthy was a staunch conservative, one of John A. Macdonald's most trusted advisers and a strong federalist, but not necessarily for everyone. He was considered an enemy of Catholics and French Canadians - and with good reason.

McCarthy was an immigrant, born in Blackrock, Republic of Ireland, Oct. 10, 1836. He came to Canada in his 11th year with his mother and father, an accomplished lawyer, and settled just outside Barrie. His father wanted the full pioneer experience, so he tried farming. He found it was a lot harder than it looked; by 1855, McCarthy senior was back behind a desk in Barrie, in partnership with D'Arcy Boulton, an Upper Canadian born and bred.

Boulton formed the law firm of Boulton, Lount, Boys and Stewart, one of Barrie's best, and a source of many of the budding town's street names. Boulton, like his pals, was a diehard conservative and Orangeman. Politically, Simcoe County was split, with a large Reform movement opposing the conservatives.

D'Alton McCarthy was educated at Barrie's humble grammar school. He attended university in Toronto and returned to Barrie in 1858, working at the same firm as his father, and was called to the bar the next year. He was married in 1867 to Emma Lally, in Barrie. Emma gave him a son and a daughter but died in 1870.

McCarthy the younger was possibly even sharper in the courtroom than his accomplished father. It was said he could take the measure of juries and he put "his client above any other consideration." He and his father left to create their own firm in 1869 and, in 1873, D'Alton was made the solicitor for the County of Simcoe.

Unlike his father, he was also good at farming. In fact, a large part of his estate can still be found to this day - covered in homes - in the heart of Barrie: Oakley Park Square sits in the heart of McCarthy's estate farm site.

It was expected McCarthy would soon turn his natural talents and popularity to politics.

And he did. At first, he failed. During the 1872 federal election, encouraged by Sir John A. Macdonald, he took on Hermon Cook, a millionaire lumberman. McCarthy lost, but for his efforts, the prime minister recommended him for Queen's Counsel, and so the young lawyer became a QC in his mid-30s.

In 1873, McCarthy married for a second time - to the widow of Macdonald's brother-in-law, so the McCarthy-Macdonald bond was deepened.

This was good because the road ahead was a rocky one for conservatives. The Pacific Scandal led to the removal of Macdonald as prime minister in 1874.

McCarthy supported keeping Macdonald as leader of the federal Conservatives and Macdonald wanted his friend at his side in Ottawa.

"We in opposition are in want of a legal man of good debating power and you would have an opportunity of securing at once a status in Parliament which you may never have again," Macdonald told McCarthy.

In 1876, Macdonald offered McCarthy a safe seat to run for with the added bonus of Charles Tupper guiding his campaign. McCarthy won and was bound for Ottawa.

McCarthy emerged like an early version of the Liberal Rat Pack of the 1980s, constantly on the offensive against the Liberal government, assailing its reputation, professionalism, honesty and economic skills. Tupper called him "an object of terror."

McCarthy took particular interest in attacking Cook, who still represented Simcoe North. McCarthy wanted the seat for himself in the next election and set out to undermine Cook's standing. He'd leave heavy nonsense hanging in the air with proclamations like Cook had "defeated him a number of times in Simcoe North elections and we all know what that means."

McCarthy did not neglect his law practice - in 1876, the Barrie law office expanded into Toronto, becoming McCarthy, Hoskin, Plumb and Creelman. It still exists as McCarthy Tétrault LLP - the country's first national law firm.

McCarthy eventually established a residence in Toronto but maintained his Oakley Park estate farm and summer house on Kempenfelt Bay. He may have been happiest on his farm; as the Montreal Herald later observed, "in his character as Cincinnatus, (he raised) thoroughbred cattle, high-stepping horses and preternaturally fat pigs."

For the 1878 election, McCarthy and Macdonald agreed the Liberals' weakness was their support of free trade, so the political pair professed a protectionist platform, a Canada First policy. The Conservatives won, and McCarthy won Simcoe North.

Like Macdonald, McCarthy was a proponent of a strong federal state.

Ontario's Liberal provincial government was an obstruction to McCarthy and what was called the Macdonaldian concept of centralized federation. Oliver Mowat, the Ontario premier, would not accept a subordinate role and called for a "true federal system." In three court battles with the province, McCarthy lost every one.

He also fumed against the special status Quebec and French Canadians had been given by the British in exchange for their loyalty - including the ability to retain the Civil Code - and that they expected to maintain that status in Confederation.

One of McCarthy's partners, Britton Osler (another county resident, from the Collingwood area), represented the Crown in the trial of Louis Riel in 1885. McCarthy was blind to the pro-Riel sentiment in the Prairies and in Quebec. His attitude of "let the law take its course" ignored the splits occurring across the country as well as the reality a large, disenfranchised, organized population of French Canadians - many with guns - saw Riel as a martyr and a symbol of the bigotry English and Protestant Canada had against French and Roman Catholic Canada.

A protest party appeared to be taking shape, promising to punish the Conservatives. At a meeting in Creemore, McCarthy, appealing to fears of French Canadians taking power, said, "If overthrowing the present cabinet is to be followed by the planting of French ascendancy - and such in effect is Mr. (Honore) Mercier's program - then as Britons we believe the conquest will have to be fought over again."

The Parti National did not take at the federal level, but it did grow in Quebec and kicked out the provincial Conservative government in 1886. The Toronto Daily Mail, sensing an imbalance of power, fanned flames in Ontario for an English Protestant Party. This essentially confirmed fears Catholics in Ontario had about conservatives in general and almost cost the federal Conservatives all of the support they had managed to build up with the substantial Catholic voter base in Ontario.

As far as McCarthy was concerned, the solution was for the Reformers in the province to throw in with the Conservatives to help fence in French Canadian nationalism.

In the midst of the federal election race, he said: "It is not religion which is at the bottom of this matter but ... a race feeling ... Don't we find the French today more French than when they were conquered by James Wolfe, on the Plains of Abraham? Do they mix with us, assimilate ... I say that they are the great danger to the Confederacy."

The Conservatives won, but with a reduced majority. Eventually, a rift grew between McCarthy and Macdonald. In a letter to Macdonald, McCarthy wrote: "The duty of the Conservative party is to hold by and lean on the English Provinces, whilst so far as I can understand yours is rather to depend on Quebec."

At one function, McCarthy held forth for two hours in front of the 5,000 in attendance. His topics: French Canadian nationalist aggression and the need for one language.

McCarthy's French Canadian doppelganger was Mercier. Mercier was warning French Canadians in Quebec on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day the evil English Canadians were coming for them and their rights, and even warned the militia to be ready to defend against any incursions.

McCarthy chose the anniversary of the Orange holiday, Aug. 12, to speak in Stayner on the topic of ridding the land of the French language, stating as long as Frenchmen learned their laws and their history in French, they would remain French in sentiment.

"Now is the time, the ballot box will decide this great question before the people, and if that does not supply the remedy in this generation, bayonets will supply it in the next."

The Conservative party was becoming fractured with the small but hardened core of supporters thinking like McCarthy, coalescing around their firebrand spokesman. The moderates denounced them.

In July 1890, Macdonald wrote a letter to James Gowan of Barrie: "The demon of religious animosity which I had hoped had been buried in the grave of George Brown has been revived ... McCarthy has sown the Dragons teeth. I fear they may grow up to be armed men."

At one time McCarthy might have seemed to be Macdonald's natural successor. But that was before he tried to remove French as an official language and eliminate hard-earned concessions the French Canadians had obtained from the British crown for centuries of loyalty.

In 1898, when Macdonald died, McCarthy made a deal to enter the cabinet of Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier. But as he was about to make his way to the nation's capital, he was seriously injured in a carriage accident. He died three days later.

The Toronto Globe described his funeral as "one of the most imposing ever seen in Toronto."

McCarthy was aware of his reputation while he campaigned for his vision of a "true Canadian." When speaking in Owen Sound in 1896, he said, "If I ever receive fame, it will be posthumous."

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.