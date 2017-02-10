Coming up on the council agenda

Aside from complaints about snow removal, it’s been a fairly quiet start to 2017 for Orillia city councillors. That changes Monday.

Councillors have four meetings scheduled Monday, as well as the presentation of the 2017 Athlete of the Year award.

It will begin at 1 p.m. with a special meeting regarding Centennial Drive and waterfront development. That agenda was not available before press time. The evening closes with another special meeting, regarding the waste-collection contract. Portions of both meetings are expected to be held in closed session.

The regularly scheduled planning meeting and council meeting are set to start at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Brewery to be discussed

A craft brewery is looking to locate in downtown Orillia, but zoning and Official Plan amendments need to be granted first.

Councillors will get their first official look at the proposal during the planning meeting Monday night.

While the building at the northeast corner of Mississaga Street East and Matchedash Street North is one building, it has two separate addresses and two types of zoning. The property listed as 162 and 170 Mississaga St. E. is zoned main street commercial and designated downtown area–historic main street in the Official Plan, while 12 Matchedash St. N. is zoned downtown shoulder 1.

The zoning on the Mississaga Street side doesn’t pose a problem; it’s the downtown shoulder 1 designation that is non-compliant. The application seeks to have the entire property listed as the one appropriate designation in order to get the brewery operational.

Plans for the brewery will see both floors of the structure used, with a craft brewery and restaurant on both the first and second floors, alongside retail space on the first floor and office space on the second floor.

Grants committee growing

Mayor Steve Clarke is keen to put an extra councillor on the grants committee.

He is proposing Coun. Pat Hehn become the fourth member of the committee, staying there until the end of the council term.

Removing any accusation of shady dealings on the committee is the reason for the extra member.

“The difficulty with only three members on the grants committee is that quorum consists of two members,” Clarke wrote in the report to council. “The perception of advancing the business of the committee can be preserved when general discussions and/or questions arise.”

The issue was first discussed during the closed-session portion of the previous council committee meeting.

Deputations

Councillors will hear two deputations at their meeting Monday night.

The first will be from Arfona Zwiers, director of social housing, and John Connell, acting implementation manager, from the County of Simcoe. They will speak about county’s 10-year affordable housing strategy, its homelessness prevention strategy and upcoming opportunities the city would be interested in.

Following that, Kathy Manners and Hilary Van Welter will speak about the current work of the Ontario Water Centre/ReWilding and discuss opportunities to work with the City of Orillia.

Specially, they'll present the concept of a research and development centre for a healthy Lake Simcoe shoreline near the old Huronia Regional Centre property.