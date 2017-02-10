AMC's 'Humans' finally gets 're-Synth-esized'

Humans is anything but a comedy, but something made me laugh hard just a few minutes into Season 2.

Niska, played by Emily Berrington, is standing in a loud dance club in Berlin. She is approached by an attractive young German woman named Astrid, played by Bella Dayne. Astrid clearly is attracted to Niska and wants to talk, pointing out that she has seen Niska in the club several times before.

“You're not from here,” Astrid tells Niska, correctly. “(You're) kind of unfriendly and rude.”

And then, the punch line.

“British?”

Ha ha ha. Now that's funny, no matter what you think of British people, or even Germans, for that matter.

Yes, Niska is unfriendly, and rude, and kind of British, too, in a wider sense of the term. But if you know anything at all about Humans, you also know that Niska is a “Synth,” a.k.a., a robot that is virtually indistinguishable from a human being, at least physically.

Intriguingly, Niska is a robot with a secret. And it's a secret she's considering sharing with the rest of the world.

Humans returns for Season 2 in North America, Monday, Feb. 13, on AMC. Season 2 already aired in the U.K. last fall.

Back in 2015, Season 1 of Humans ranked No. 3 on my list of the year's top 10 TV shows (behind only Fargo at No. 2, and Mr. Robot at No. 1). Humans actually hasn't aired a new episode in North America since August 2015.

That's a long time ago, so it took me a little while to get my bearings. But I'm about to discuss some of the generalities of how the narrative gets going again, so I'll issue a SPOILER ALERT here.

Humans, of course, is set in the not-too-distant future, in a world where “Synths” are used for just about every job that humans don't want to do any more. Increasingly, they're also starting to do jobs that humans want, and, dare I say, need.

Season 2, which consists of eight episodes, picks up several months after the events of Season 1, with Niska still at large and in possession of the so-called consciousness code. Without going to the extent of summarizing all of Season 1, the consciousness code potentially could allow other “Synths” to achieve consciousness, the way Niska and a handful of others have done.

Thematically, I guess, Humans has some similarities to HBO's Westworld. Except Humans isn't set in a theme park, where the robots are called “Hosts.”

Season 1 of Humans was centred on the Hawkins family, who kicked things off when dad Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) bought a “Synth” to help out around the house without consulting his wife Laura (Katherine Parkinson). As it turned out, this particular “Synth” – Anita (original name Mia), played by Gemma Chan – was one of those rare “Synths” who had been given a sense of consciousness. Needless to say, trouble ensued, especially after Joe had sex with Anita.

The Hawkins clan is back for Season 2, and I wasn't particularly pleased to see them. I thought their story had played out. The kids are still poop-heads, the adults are still mopey and dopey, and none of them are particularly likeable.

Not that everybody has to be likeable, but I'd rather stay focused on the scattered rogue “Synths,” and their leader Leo (Colin Morgan). Their numbers now might grow exponentially, depending upon what Niska does.

There are some new human characters, too, one of them being Dr. Athena Morrow, an artificial-intelligence expert played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Dr. Morrow is keen to create a new kind of machine consciousness, but she gets a unique offer from a big company with a smarmy owner. You know, kind of like Hooli on the HBO comedy Silicon Valley.

But again, I remind you, Humans is not a comedy. Still, have a sense of humour. What are you, British?

Twitter: @billharris_tv

bharris@postmedia.com