It wasn’t the woman in the red dress that fascinated Jim Dwyer. He didn’t pay that much attention to the blond everyone had lined up to see – although she was oozing more kinds of vitality than he could name. It was the motel she walked past, the stone porch that caught his eye. Because the stone porch was the same stone gazebo overlooking the falls Jim had seen every time he came to Niagara on a family outing. Only now, instead of housing picnic tables, the gazebo had become the entrance to a motel Jim had never seen before.

It was a movie set, Jim’s grandfather explained. If you looked behind the motel facade, there’d be nothing much there but empty space.

Nothing much there, no real motel, and the woman in the red dress wasn’t really planning to kill her husband, yet no one was looking at the falls. They were looking at the make-believe motel and the bottle blond, this contrived world more real to them than six million cubic feet of water crashing over the nearby crestline every minute.

That year, Jim’s grandmother took him to the movies, as she always did on Christmas Day. And there it was on the silver screen, the movie-set motel and the stone gazebo and the woman in the red dress, all looming above them larger than life. And despite witnessing first-hand the filming of Niagara (the 1953 film starred Marilyn Monroe and Joseph Cotten), Jim and his grandmother, like the rest of the audience, forgot it wasn’t real, watched the thriller spellbound, disbelief suspended.

There was some kind of magic in conjuring reality out of artificial ingredients, making the unreal real, more vivid than reality. Making people forget their everyday lives for an hour or two and feel more alive than they did all week.

As Jim paid 25 cents every Saturday to forget he was a shy boy living in a sedate Toronto neighbourhood and imagine instead he was Batman or Superman or the Green Hornet. Or that he was sinking on the Titanic alongside Clifton Webb. “Why didn’t the police boats come?” he asked his father, mistaking the ship’s sirens for the sound of the emergency services coming to the rescue.

The tragic loss of life didn’t bother young Jim; he had a taste for movies “with a high body count.” And anyway, it was the painted scenery, the invented rooms, the staged situations somehow translating into something believable that fascinated him.

It fascinated his English teacher too, the movie buff who taught Jim literature at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate, the infectious fanatic who related every story they studied to the craft of filmmaking. Showed his students the movie version of the books they read, explained why it mattered, the wonder of it. As he ended up explaining to the general public as host of TVO’s Saturday Night at the Movies, there being an undeniable appeal to the boundless enthusiasm of Elwy Yost.

It should have broken Jim’s heart when his chance to study acting in Chicago slipped away. But perhaps he already knew he wasn’t cut out for the actor’s life, that he couldn’t stand the uncertainty, the rejection, having only himself, his talent to sell.

Better to sell merchandise at Simpson’s (Jim worked for Simpson’s, which later became The Bay, for 25 years, first on the floor and then as merchandise manager). Better to sell books and art on the main street of Bracebridge (Jim and his wife Lori later ran Scott’s of Muskoka) and get involved with local theatre (some 30 productions over nearly 20 years). Better to peddle escapism in his own community (although Jim did venture out on a seven-city tour of A Christmas Carol last holiday season), and win the only words Jim says (with a twinkle) he wants to hear – “You were wonderful! And they were good, too.”

Better to audition for Mariposa Arts Theatre in 2007, and 10 years later become producer for Death and the Maiden, currently playing at the Orillia Opera House (Studio Theatre). A thriller, as Niagara, his first real theatrical encounter, had been a thriller. Only Death and the Maiden is what The Guardian critic called a “moral thriller,” a play (by Chilean playwright Ariel Dorfman) that can be read on a number of levels, enjoyed for its lonely beach house, its mysterious stranger, its stormy night, its unbearable suspense, or as political commentary, an exploration of justice.

Theatre companies, Jim says, are becoming more daring these days. The February blahs banished not with fluff and froth but with something braver, something thought-provoking.

Yet for Jim, the old fascination remains. Beyond the fun and camaraderie, the pride taken in a good production, the satisfaction of filling seats (Saturday night, Jim notes, is quiz night at Death and the Maiden, a chance for audience members to interact with the cast), beyond escapism and sheer entertainment, the heart of theatre – the human imagination, greater than all the roaring water of Niagara.

For tickets to Death and the Maiden (considered unsuitable for those under age 18) call the Opera House box office at 705-326-8011 or visit orilliaoperahouse.ca.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.