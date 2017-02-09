Plus-size model Ashley Graham is defending her March Vogue cover after critics claim she was forced to pose a certain way to appear smaller.

Graham is featured on the U.S. cover along with fellow models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Liu Wen. All of the models are wearing black turtleneck shirts with patterned bikini bottoms. While most of the models have their hands wrapped around one another's waists with their full legs showing, Graham's hand is placed over her thigh.

Some social media users speculated that Graham was told to cover her thigh to make herself appear smaller.

Graham, who has been a very vocal advocate for body diversity, took to Instagram to address the controversy over her pose.

"I chose to pose like that," the model wrote in the comments section. "No one told me to do anything."

Graham also spoke inside Vogue about the importance of diversity in the fashion industry.

"Sixty-seven percent of women in America wear a size 14 or larger. Sixty-seven percent. Maybe you could ignore those consumers before, but now, thanks to social media, they're making their voices heard. Women are demanding that brands give them what they want. And what they want is to be visible. Designers aren't the only ones pushing fashion in an all-embracing direction."