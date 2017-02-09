Orillia curlers headed to provincial qualifier

Last Friday afternoon, despite severe snow squalls in the area, 40 curlers showed up at Barnfield Point Recreation Centre to curl in the regular Friday afternoon mixed tag draw.

Each week, players start arriving just after noon and hang their nametags on the tag draw board, placing it on a hook beside the name of the position they normally play on a team. When all of the curlers have arrived, Karen and Dave Boyle, who have run this league for many years, have each player choose an ice number and a rock colour, thus determining the teams.

At the end of their game, curlers receives two points each if they are on a winning team and one point for a loss.

The top eight curlers at the end of the season go on to play in the Day of Champions in March.

Last weekend, the senior mixed qualifier was held in Barrie and the Orillia Curling Club was represented by Cam Devine, skip, Lynne Middaugh, Ted Devine and Cheryl Heitzner. The team lost its first game, but won its next three, sending it to the provincial qualifier in Wiarton March 11 and 12.

Wednesday, the senior men held another invitational bonspiel at the club. There were almost two complete draws with 33 guest curlers from Oakwood, Midland, Fenelon Falls and Huntsville curling clubs. The top three curlers from Orillia were Wayne Hickling, Chris Dorevich and Larry Hills.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.