It will almost be a case of déja vu for the man about to lead the public school board.

As the former superintendent of education at the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) in 2009, Steve Blake is returning to take over as director of education in March.

“I was here for four-and-a-half years as superintendent, during the Barrie Central accommodation review, so I understand the sensitivities and the opportunities available now to move forward,” Blake said Thursday afternoon.

Packing up his office in the Bluewater District School Board where he’s been director of education for the past three years, Blake expects to cut his commute in half when he starts at the SCDSB March 20.

Blake was chairman of the contentious accommodation review and subsequent decision to close Barrie Central Collegiate three years ago.

Since then, he has led a comprehensive review of the Bluewater strategic plan and addressed its challenging financial pressures as area demographics shift and school resources are strained.

“Barrie has benefitted from strong leadership at both the staff and trustee levels. I’m looking forward to coming back because I know the system, I know the people,” he said.

Blake said he hopes to build new partnerships within the municipality and move forward with plans to build a new high school in Barrie’s south end.

Barrie city council approved the site plan for a new secondary school at 225 Prince William Way last June, after a year of negotiating with school board over the proposed design plans.

After the school board threatened to challenge the city’s Hewitt Secondary Plan at the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), which would delay the construction of the school, city councillors reconsidered and approved the site plan.

Blake began his teaching career in the Durham District School Board, where he served as a department head, vice-principal and principal of several schools.

He has several university degrees, as well as a masters degree in education.

Blake said he hopes to focus on student mental health.

“No matter what your students achieve, it’s important to focus on their well-being. Mental health should always be on the front burner of everything we do,” he said.

