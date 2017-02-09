For a while, it looked as though the Barrie Colts were set to break out of their slump.

A three-goal cushion, however, would not be enough.

The Colts gave up both beautiful and ugly goals as the Mississauga Steelheads stormed back to defeat Barrie 7-5 on Thursday night.

“I think, for parts of our game, we strayed away from our gameplan,” said Colts forward Zach Magwood. “They're a skilled team and they move the puck well, so any time you deviate from your plan, they're going to make you pay.”

The Colts, having lost eight in a row coming into this game, and Mississauga, with points in 15 of its last 16 contests, were entering Thursday from very opposite ends of the spectrum.

You wouldn't know that from the first 20 minutes, where a relatively even period, coupled with some outstanding goaltending, saw the Colts jump ahead.

Joey Keane took a low shot from the point that was deflected high off of the glass and out the other side.

Ben Hawerchuk was on the doorstep and he whacked the rebound past Steelheads starter Matt Mancina to give Barrie an early 1-0 lead.

The Colts would double their advantage thanks to an excellent solo effort by Lucas Chiodo.

During four-on-four action, the Barrie native picked the pocket of Mississauga's Stefan LeBlanc at the side of the goal, dragged the puck in front, and snapped a close-range shot over the shoulder of Mancina.

“We were moving pucks fast and getting them behind their defence,” said Colts defenceman Joey Keane. “We were getting shots on net and getting traffic in front.

“When we do that, we cause the other team trouble.”

The Steelheads have a number of dangerous weapons, and they went to work in the Barrie zone.

But the play of Colts goalie David Ovsjannikov, getting his usual Thursday night start, kept Mississauga off the board.

First, the Czech pushed from post to post to rob Owen Tippett on a cross-crease, tic-tac-toe attempt.

Then, with the period set to expire, Ovsjannikov extended that same right leg to block Michael McLeod from getting around him to a wide-open net, keeping Barrie up 2-0 after the first.

“We came out strong and Ovsjannikov was huge for us,” Magwood said. “We've just got to keep that pressure up all game, and I think we come away with the win when we do that.”

Barrie would catch the Steelheads napping to begin the second, and take a 3-0 lead as a result.

Giordano Finoro slipped a pass by everyone to Jason Smith at the side of the goal, and he had all day to slide the puck into the far side of the net.

That was it for Mancina, as he would be replaced by local star Jake Ingham.

The goaltending change helped breathe new life into the Steelheads, who continued to knock at the door with a number of great chances.

Mississauga would finally break through on a triangular passing play, as Matthew Titus fed Aidan McFarland in front, and he would set up an unmarked Jacob Cascagnette at the side of the goal to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Barrie would come right back though, as Smith's deft poke forward sprung Magwood, who, in turn, sent a pass to Finoro, and a shot over the blocker made it 4-1 Colts.

Just 40 seconds later, the Steelheads struck back, as Tippett's powerful release beat Ovsjannikov cleanly.

Mississauga would make it a 4-3 game before the second was up, as Michael McLeod skated around an ill-advised poke check to deposit his 15th goal of the season.

“They're fast and have a lot of skill,” said Keane of Mississauga's top unit. “The key is to take the body on those guys.

“In every situation we have, we have to take the body on those guys.”

The Steelheads would tie things up in the third when Jacob Moverare took a puck from behind the Barrie net and wristed a low shot through Ovsjannikov's legs.

Ingham, who was the third-last player to touch the puck, was credited with his first-career Ontario Hockey League point on the play.

Things began to even out in the third, until a dump-in turned the evening on its head.

Ryan McLeod stepped up to the centre line and fired a puck in off of the end boards.

It would bounce off of them and towards the post, where it hit Ovsjannikov's right skate and dribbled in behind the goalie.

“I think it was a lucky bounce,” Magwood said. “I think, when something like that happens, it just pushes us to work harder to get the tie back.

“That's just how the game works sometimes.”

Mississauga wasn't done yet, and Spencer Watson would rifle a shot off of the bar and in to make it a 6-4 advantage.

That goal would be critical, because Barrie got a lucky bounce of its own to get one back.

Tom Hedberg's point shot, which was headed well wide of the net, hit Stefan LeBlanc's skate and changed directions, beating Ingham and making it a 6-5 game.

LeBlanc would get his revenge with an empty net, clearing a puck from directly in front of his own goal that rolled the length of the ice before entering Barrie's cage.

“I think we started off really well,” Keane said. “We need to find a way to play a full 60 minutes for us to start winning games.”

The Colts are at the Niagara IceDogs Friday night before returning home to face the Peterborough Petes Saturday.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Jason Smith: 1G, 2A

Lucas Chiodo: 1G, 1A

Giordano Finoro: 1G, 1A

Zach Magwood: 2A

Ben Hawerchuk: 1G

Tom Hedberg: 1G

Tyler Tucker: 1A

Joey Keane: 1A

David Ovsjannikov: 28 saves

Jake Ingham (Barrie native): 12 saves, 1A (first-career OHL point)