LETTER: Time to talk gun control

Last week, I was saddened to read the news of the Quebec City mosque shooting. This week, that sadness has turned to anger.

After the massacre at École Polytechnique in 1989, Canada set up a gun registry and designated some weapons as restricted or prohibited. But since then, the gun lobby has managed to persuade politicians to do away with these measures.

The government has an inherent responsibility to protect its citizens. The fact that an assault rifle can be legally possessed in Canada makes no sense. This is the perfect time to rethink Canada’s gun-control laws.

Karen Thorington

Orillia