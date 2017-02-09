LETTER: A changing diversity

Re: “Immigration will change Canadian cities very soon,” column, Feb. 2

In a recent column, the author commented on how immigration would soon change Canadian cities and add to Canada’s diversity. Most of the author’s information came from recent Stats Canada projections. The column was good but did not go far enough. The column concentrated on the cities, but what about small town and rural Canada? All of Canada is in a transition upheaval.

This article really didn’t tell the story about the white part of the Canadian population and so left out much of the coming story. The dominant statistic for the white demographic is that its birthrate has not reached replacement levels since 1971. How long can a group of people survive this? How many people even know about it?

If anyone thinks that the present generation of millennials will reverse this birth deficit, I say, not likely. This is a generation that is less committed to marriage and children than any generation before in Canadian history. They will exacerbate the situation. I would also suggest to the author that white immigration is already diminishing. The last statistics I saw showed European immigration at about 10%. That is not enough to balance out this low birthrate.

Finally, the elephant in the room for the white portion of Canada’s population is that the millions of white baby boomers will begin to die in ever-increasing numbers in another couple of decades. These collective factors will see the white population of Canada shrinking throughout the rest of this century and Canada transitioning from a white European to a non-white non-European society.

Jack Martel

Oro-Medonte Township