Almost 200 local athletes are ready for their big moment in the white-hot spotlight.

With music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s providing the soundtrack, members of the Orillia Figure Skating Club (OFSC), wearing hand-crafted costumes, will strut their stuff – on skates – at Jukebox Saturday Night Feb. 25 at Rotary Place.

“Our skaters really look forward to this event and they love performing,” said Tracey Zwiers, the club’s long-time head coach. “We’ll have the wee, little ones, spellbound by the spectacle, right up to very talented skaters doing jumps as part of complicated routines.”

The bi-annual event is meant to be a showcase of the club’s skaters. “It’s not really a fundraiser as much as it is a chance for the community to see the skaters, to see how they’ve developed through different levels. It’s a great event and well worth coming out to enjoy the music, the choreography … and to support a local sporting organization that has been here a long time.”

This is the 66th season for the OFSC, which has experienced a modest increase in enrolment in recent years. “We have about 220 skaters this year. Our numbers have been growing,” said Zwiers, who attributes the growth, in part, to the evolution of the club’s CanSkate program.

CanSkate is Skate Canada’s flagship learn-to-skate program, designed for beginners of all ages. The program focuses on having fun, participation and basic skill development; skaters earn badges as they attain certain skills. “There have been a lot of upgrades to the program over the years that has made it more and more popular,” said Zwiers. “Kids as young as two can participate, but it’s for anyone who hasn’t skated before. A lot learn for hockey or speed skating … we’re just happy to give them a solid foundation.”

The foundation of the carnival is built around the efforts of hard-working volunteers. A committee of six is the backbone, but many parents volunteer for a range of tasks to make sure Jukebox Saturday Night is a hit. “All the parents help. Many were sitting in the stands the other night sewing dots on doggie costumes … there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes. All the dads will be here setting up for dress rehearsal, putting up curtains and spotlights. Our volunteers are great – we couldn’t do it without them.”

With that in mind, she hopes to see the stands full Feb. 25 for both the 2 p.m. matinee and the 7 p.m. evening performance. “It’s fun for all ages, so we invite the community to come and watch,” said Zwiers. “It’s a great time and a great show.”

Tickets, $10, are available at the door but can also be purchased in advance on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rotary Place and on Wednesday night at the same time at Brian Orser Arena. You can also purchase tickets at Evans Flowers. For more information, visit orilliafigureskatingclub.com.

