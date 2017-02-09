Grant workshop helps business owners

Lorne VanSinclair hopes to take advantage of some of the $185,000 in grant money made available to local businesses through the Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan.

“We have a building on 27 Mississaga St. W. that has a second floor that isn’t utilized at all,” said the owner of Carousel Collectables. “There’s no stairwell or anything to get to it. So we need to make it usable. We’re looking to put in either apartments or make it usable for work. And that’s what they’re looking for: to make it more usable for living or businesses.”

The grant will help cover 50% of the cost of the project VanSinclair is proposing, classified under the residential grant program, as well as four other council-approved categories. Business owners can apply for more than one grant simultaneously, said Laura Thompson, manager of real estate and commercial development with the city.

The money was approved by council last year and, as of January this year, has been used for five out of the eight approved programs, she said.

The other four categories of grants are, the feasibility/design study grant program, the fees grant program, the facade improvement grant program and the building improvement grant program, details of which were laid out to attendees at a workshop held Wednesday.

Thompson shared with the five participants the three steps required by them in making an application.

“The first thing I would suggest is to come in and talk to staff so they can understand what the planning approval process would be through the city, and they can find more information on the project webpage (orillia.ca/downtowncip),” she said.

The website contains a user-friendly program guide, which can help generate an evaluation score for the project before it is reviewed by a city staff panel.

“The third step would be to schedule a pre-consultation meeting with the economic development staff,” said Thompson. “It’s very important and it’s mandatory to apply for the program.”

Once all three steps have been achieved, the staff will then help prepare the application, which can be submitted at any point during the year, but will only be up for review on the following three dates this year: Feb. 28, April 30 and Oct. 31.

Once the grant is approved a standard legal agreement will be signed between the applicant and the city with a requirement that the project be finished within 18 months from the time the application is approved, said Thompson.

“One of the other important messages is that when they apply they will need two cost estimates from a qualified contractor,” she said. “So we’re encouraging people to start their applications as soon as possible.”

Another reason for making an application sooner than later, said Thompson, is that funds are limited and the city encourages applications to aim for the first intake program at the end of this month. After that, she said, staff will ensure the number of remaining funds is communicated to applicants.

“We hope we have enough money to do what we want to do,” said VanSinclair, agreeing with the need to submit sooner than later. “It’s been a popular program. We’re excited about the opportunity to do what we want to do. Just to make the downtown and our block a little more usable.”

The other three categories that are still awaiting approval are the brownfield tax assistance program, the tax increment grant program and the development charges grant program.

More information on specific criteria for these categories will be made available as council approves and gives the go ahead, said Thompson.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/downtowncip or call the city’s economic development office at 705-325-4900.

