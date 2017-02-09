Come out into the cold

Here’s a shocker: There’s snow in the forecast. Again. It’s been a wicked winter in which Orillia has been inundated, to date, with 274 centimetres of snow – 10 centimetres more than normal – and we still have, depending on which rodent you believe, at least four weeks left of potential snowfall.

There’s no question it can be tiresome. But we have a choice to make: We can whine and complain and stay inside, refusing to acknowledge winter, or we can choose to embrace the season and enjoy what it brings. And this weekend is the ideal time to do just that.

Orillia’s Winter Carnival is back. After a one-year hiatus due, essentially, to volunteer fatigue, a scaled-down celebration of snow and ice, dubbed Winterrific Weekend, was held last year and it was so well received, this year’s carnival will build on what was kick-started a year ago.

Once again, the carnival will use the bottom half of Mississaga Street as its headquarters, rather than its traditional sprawling home along the wind-swept waterfront. Part of the main street and part of Matchedash Street will be closed to vehicular traffic to make way for the key events Friday night and Saturday.

For the second-straight year, organizers have been busy sculpting Mount Mississaga, transforming the Mississaga Street hill, starting near Brewery Bay Food Company, into a giant snow slide. Young and old will delight in racing down its frozen tundra Friday evening and Saturday.

New this year is a large kids’ zone that will feature an array of fun, kid-friendly activities – including a bouncy castle – organized by the City of Orillia and volunteers from Camp Couchiching.

Throughout the day Saturday, horse and sleigh rides will be offered by Mother Fudruckers Farm while youngsters driven by speed can test their mettle on mini snowmobiles.

Another new wrinkle this year is the introduction of a yukigassen, a Japanese snow battle that will be ongoing throughout the day. This event will feature two seven-member teams squaring off in an organized three-period snowball fight that combines elements of dodgeball and capture the flag. Each team gets 90 pre-made snowballs per period. Imagine having pre-made snowballs at your disposal!

Of course, the focal point of the annual event aimed at the worship of winter is the popular ice castle constructed, block by block, by volunteers last weekend on Matchedash Street. The massive castle will serve as the jumping-off point for participants of the Polar Bear Dip, which will see brave souls splash into ice-cold water right off the castle Saturday at 2 p.m. The frigid dip is a fundraiser to support Building Hope, a project aimed at expanding the services of the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter.

Also on the menu is an adult dance featuring Dr. Krane Saturday night and a new youth dance party – both slated for the Geneva Event Centre. There will be lots to see and do, so why not bundle up, head downtown and enjoy the activities?

For more information on events or to sign up to volunteer, visit orilliawintercarnival.ca.



