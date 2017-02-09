Boulevard parking policy received

Further changes to the city’s parking policy are not forthcoming.

Orillia council committee received as information a report from the engineering and transportation department on a possible pilot project allowing lower driveway boulevard parking on private property at its meeting this week.

The report stemmed from a request made by Coun. Jeff Clark last fall for staff to investigate the policies in other cities, such as Cambridge, Kitchener and Mississauga, to determine if allowing boulevard parking in Orillia was feasible.

Staff found a number of reasons why it wouldn’t be.

“Due to the narrow roadways, obstructions of traffic sight lines, seasonal maintenance issues and staff resources, at this time staff is recommending this report is received as information,” Wesley Cyr, manager of engineering and transportation, told councillors Monday night.

The staff report highlighted the seasonal maintenance, which has been a popular topic in the city this winter.

“A vehicle parked parallel or perpendicular in the driveway, between the sidewalk and roadway, would increase the risk of vehicles being damaged by snow from equipment or by the equipment itself,” the report stated.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth – who represents Ward 3 with Clark – wondered who would be responsible if that occurred.

“At this time, without having any previous court cases on that, or court rulings on that, it would be open us (to) liability ... depending on the incident that occurred,” director of engineering and transportation George Bowa said.

The parking bylaw was changed last spring, amended to prohibit parking of a vehicle on a driveway between a sidewalk and the adjacent roadway, or, if there is no sidewalk, within 1.5 metres of the road. Previously, no parking was allowed on the city right-of-way; the amendment allowed this previously illegal parking, provided it respected the new 1.5-metre buffer.

But concerns continued, particularly in new subdivisions which feature smaller lot sizes and driveways.

“The calls that were received were from residents and they were basically in west Orillia, where parking is very tight and restricted,” Clark said. “A number of those streets have curves in them and it’s very difficult for safe driving (with) on-street parking.”

Committee’s recommendation to receive as information will have to be ratified by council before being officially put on the back burner. However, if more concerns persist from residents, a further look at a pilot project is possible.

