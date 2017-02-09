Police have once again expanded their week-long search for Mandy Thompson.

The 72-year-old Barrie woman, who police say suffers from dementia, went missing from her Laidlaw Drive home in the city's north end last Friday morning.

A parking lot at Calvary Community Church, near Penetanguishene Road and Georgian Drive, continues to be a staging area for Barrie police and OPP.

Provincial police officers on snowmobiles continue to scour the surrounding area for clues and are looking beyond the original search area, according to Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

"They have expanded the search down near Shanty Bay and canvassing the area near there, too and possibly up to Oro-Medonte Line 4," she said. "We just keep expanding the search area every day and covering as much area as we can with the daylight."

Thompson is described as white, five-foot eight with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and white running shoes.

A Barrie police officer has been with the family since Thompson went missing on Friday, Bamford said.

Police searching on snowmobiles have a large area to investigate that includes areas of bush and properties which contain out buildings such as sheds and barns as well as different types of vehicles, she added.

"The search is definitely challenging due to the extensive rural areas we’re searching," Bamford said. "The ever-changing weather conditions can also create a bit of a hurdle for us."

Police have also received a tip about video surveillance that captured an image of a black tow truck on Penetanguishene Road Friday morning near Napoleon Home Comfort Friday morning.

Investigators want to speak to the driver, she said.

"He’s not a suspect but may have seen Mandy in the area at the time," Bamford said. "We’re still encouraging people to keep their eyes open if they are travelling throughout the city or if they recall seeing Mandy on Penetanguishene Road or anything.

"There is no tip that is too small," she added. "We are continuing our search on Friday. Pending the results, that will give us an idea of what we’ll do on the weekend but we’re going to continue this search until we find her."

Residents in the area are reminded to check their property or neighbours' properties they may be looking after during the winter, Bamford said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

imcinroy@postmedia.com