Amiche takes over former Abbott’s location

A long-time institution in Craighurst has a new name and a new owner.

Amiche Restaurant and Social House opened this week, in the home of the former Abbott’s of Craighurst.

The new business sees owner Dave Fields bringing a social house concept to the village.

“In this place, we have two sides,” he explained. “One is our restaurant side, for folks who want a quieter experience, the linen on the table and the whole bit ... Then the social house side is more relaxed. There’s leather couches and chairs, solid wooden tables; the music’s a little bit louder.”

Amiche brings Fields back to Craighurst after nearly two decades. His first experience with the community was when he helped open Crazy Horse Saloon at Horseshoe Resort. That’s also where he met Mike Keegan, his operating partner and director of sales and marketing for Amiche.

Recently, Fields has been director of operations for Woody’s BBQ, a Florida-based chain with eight locations in Canada.

Other local endeavours have included The Hound and Firkin in Barrie.

Now, he’s back in an area he loves.

“This is great,” he said. “It’s full circle.”

Fields has been pleased with the feedback he and Keegan have received so far, particularly during a grand opening Tuesday.

“Nothing but positive,” Fields said. “Everybody was saying the community needed a place like this, a place where it’s not going to cost you $20 for a hamburger and you can come and relax.”

In the future, Amiche is expected to offer monthly tastings of a variety of libations, including Scotch, rye and wine.