Always more to learn about church: mayor

As she sits silently in the pews of the church, descendant Janie Cooper-Wilson can feel the presence of her ancestors.

“Too often, you’re looking at a gravestone, but you don’t understand that these people were living and hard-working people,” she said Thursday in an interview at the Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church on Line 3 North. “Just like in a home, you walk into a new house, you can feel the presence of the people who were there before. And it can be felt here.”

Cooper-Wilson was referring to the black soldiers who helped preserve Canadian freedom in the War of 1812 and were given land in the area, where they built the church.

“Some 40,000 people came across the border and each one had their own individual experiences on that journey, and it’s those stories and the spirit of those people at that site and the area that are crying out to be heard,” she said.

The church was in shambles and had been closed to visitors since 2012, until the restoration project was launched about three years ago, culminating in a grand opening in the summer last year.

And now the Township of Oro-Medonte wants to share the church and the story of its restoration with the township and beyond.

“What we would like to see happening is that people come to this church and understand why it’s so significant,” Mayor Harry Hughes said, adding if the church had not been restored, the building would not have been able to sustain harsh weather like what is being seen this winter. “It’s so significant because this is black history and the reason we have a Black History Month is to remind us that we have diversity.

“During the time we were doing the restoration of the church, we found out so much information and so many connections of the history beyond what we’d known, and there’s still a lot more to be discovered,” he said.

Hughes said he was proud to have learned Oro-Medonte provided a foothold for the black community in the region. And even though a number of families eventually left the area, he hopes it was because they found better prospects elsewhere in the country.

Hughes added the presence of the church indicates what’s important for Canada and the people of the township: diversity, embracing and celebrating it and working from the strengths of it.

“We value the same thing today that we valued in the 1800s. As a matter of fact, we not just value it; we celebrate it,” he said. “The people in Oro-Medonte, regardless of their ethnic background, would never have survived if they hadn’t worked together. And you know something? Our township and our world won’t survive if that doesn’t happen.”

The heritage attached to the church makes it a National Historic Site, said Cooper-Wilson.

“I feel it should be brought up to speed with the other sites in the province,” she said. “It is a crucial site and, of course, the history has been so pigeonholed over the years and there’s so many stories to be told of the people that built the church.”

One way the township has decided to tell the story is with the help of a documentary made by Dave Sullivan, regional producer for Fibe TV1.

“I was looking for stories and I drove by this church and I stopped and wondered what was the story,” he said. “I did some investigation and found out that it was a 170-year-old log cabin that was build by the first black freemen. And that led me to the township’s office.”

In September 2014, Sullivan met with the steering committee for the restoration project and Cooper-Wilson.

“I knew how I was going to tell the story; it was going to be through her eyes, because she is so closely related to the church and she’s a descendant,” he said. “To see it complete and to go on with Janie for the ride was incredible. It was a gift. I wouldn’t have had the access I did if it wasn’t granted by the mayor and the township. (They) had the vision to allow this to be recorded and it’s now part of history as well and it’s adding to this rich history going forward.”

The film is set to be released later this month. As well, to further historical awareness among the younger generation, the township is looking into making a children’s book, Facing the Rising Sun: A Story about the Oro African Methodist Church, published by the Vaughan African Canadian Association (vacaorg.com), available to school libraries Oro-Medonte and public libraries in surrounding areas.

