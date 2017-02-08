Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend

First, congratulations to Cole and Taylor Perkins and Mike Vandyk, otherwise known as Bleeker. They have just been nominated as Breakthrough Group of the Year for this year’s Junos.

What is the difference between a few flurries and scattered flurries?

Apparently, weather predictors don’t know, either, because the top of the webpage forecast I’ve come to distrust says scattered for Wednesday, yet the bottom of the page says a few.

There are two jobs in the world you can be bad and wrong at, and someone is still going to say, “Good job. Why don’t you come back tomorrow?” – being president of the United States and being a weather forecaster.

My point is to inform you it appears the Orillia Winter Carnival folks won’t have to go to Gravenhurst to get snow this year. Heck, we’ve still got some from December lying about.

And city work crews are going to leave all the snow from the week on Mississaga Street (some say that’s normal procedure) to build – get this – a slide. That will be the easiest job in town Thursday night. Mississaga Street will be closed Friday.

Some might say it’s ironic we’ve had rain and snow this week just in time for the carnival, but you’d be wrong. George Carlin would say, “Bull----. It’s a coincidence.”

Nevertheless, we should be thankful the carnival is going to have all the right conditions. It pains me to say I’m thankful. It’s the only time of the year I will because that’s the kind of civic-minded guy I am.

The carnival happens entirely in the downtown Saturday. Yes, the ice castle is being built. Actually, it’s already up on Matchedash Street.

The Polar Bear Dip is downtown, too. You might ask, “How’s that going to work?” The folks who are partaking will jump off the castle and into a tiny glass of water, just like in cartoons. Wait, I’m being corrected, again; apparently, there will be a suitably sized shipping container of water next to the ice castle for receiving the momentarily airborne.

A new event, yukigassen, Japanese for organized snowball fighting, happens either on Matchedash Street or in the permit parking lot on Coldwater Street. It hasn’t been determined yet which place will work best. Teams of 10 people (seven players, three spares) try to capture the flag. See how to play in a video linked on the Yukigassen Winter Carnival Tournament 2017 Facebook page. Registration is $200 per team and it starts right after breakfast at 10 a.m.

Friday night, the video dance party happens at the Geneva Event Centre. It’s at 7 p.m. and admission is $10. Saturday night, Dr. Krane is back to play the dance, also at the Geneva, and this time they are leaving their mitts at home (the dance being indoors this time). It’s at 9 p.m. and admission is $10.

There’s a lot more happening, so visit orilliawintercarnival.ca for all the details and registration forms.

Death and the Maiden

Mariposa Arts Theatre (MAT) has Death and the Maiden running the balance of this week and next week at the Orillia Opera House.

The Broadway version of the play had Glenn Close, Richard Dreyfuss and Gene Hackman in it. The movie was with Sigourney Weaver, Ben Kingsley and Stuart Wilson.

It’s set in a South American country, which could be Chile, after the fall of a fascist regime. Our heroine relives her victimization during the troubled times when she and her attacker cross paths years later. She was blindfolded during her ordeal and recognizes his voice.

There’s a kidnapping and trail of sorts, righting wrongs, and in the end many questions left unanswered.

I think you get the idea MAT isn’t doing a musical or comedy this time. MAT did well with the drama The Night Alive last year and I expect the usual good production with this one.

Frank Kewin was the central character in The Night Alive. He’s joined in this one by Valerie Thornton and Ian Munday. Angela Munday is directing.

Death and the Maiden takes its title from Franz Schubert’s music, which was playing in the background during her torture.

The plays runs to Feb. 19 and you can get tickets at the box office, 705-326-8011. There will be a Q&A with the cast after Saturday night’s show.

Next, Murray McLauchlan has a concert Feb. 24.

Orillia Silver Band

The Orillia Silver Band has a concert Sunday at the Salvation Army Church (Coldwater Road) at 1:30 p.m. The program includes a West Side Story medley, the Grand March from Aida, a little jazz from the Ellington songbook and other tunes.

Admission is by freewill offering, which will be donated to the church. The band will also have copies of its excellent Mariposa Sketches CD for sale and will be donating some of those proceeds to the church.

Mariposa Folk Foundation’s Gospel and Blues concert is Feb. 18 at the Best Western Mariposa Inn. Once again, Lance Anderson is stickhandling it. He always puts together a great band and a trio of equally great singers.

This time, he has Jay Douglas of The Cougars, Steven Ambrose of The Lincolns, and Amoy Levy (returning) on the belting-out-tunes side. Denis Keldie is playing keyboards, Alec Frasee is on bass, Shamakah Ali is going to hit things and Lance will be playing the Hammond B3.

Tickets are $30 and you can get them at the Mariposa office in the Arts District.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's shorts

• The City of Orillia has a workshop Feb. 22 at city hall for festival and event people. Insurance is the topic. Register at orillia.survey.esolutionsgroup.ca/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=76M0n78.

• Suite 204 has an 8x10 group show on. Paul Baxter is the feature artist at Peter Street Fine Arts this month. The Orillia Museum of Art and History has a travelling fibre art show featuring the work of 80 artists; the annual International Women’s Day Art Show opens Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.; the Feb. 15 speakers series is with Dr. Chris Decker on the history of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. The Orillia Fine Arts Association has new paintings hanging at the Couchiching Family Health Team centre on Memorial Avenue; it also has art at White Lions Tea House and in the Green Room at the Orillia Opera House.

• An overdue congratulations to Chris Hazel on getting the gig as manager of the Mariposa Folk Foundation. Have you checked out the lineup this year? All Canadian headliners, including two on one night if you count Lance Anderson’s Last Waltz show the Sunday night of the festival. Get tickets at mariposafolk.com or at the office in the Arts District.

• Also overdue is letting you know where the mural Paul Baxter is creating (it’s going to be very good) for Orillia’s 150th is going to be. It will be on the east wall of The Brownstone facing Front Street and the view of those coming from the port to the downtown. I’ve long urged anyone who will listen to put a mural there. Good choice. It will be unveiled July 29.

• Coming up: Jeremiah Hill is at the Orillia Farmers’ Market Saturday. Steph Dunn at Lake Country Grill Wednesdays and at Era 67 Thursdays. The Brownstone has Kev D. Foster in Friday; Saturday, Mountain of Wolves is in; Tyler Knight has a photography exhibit hanging around all month. The Birch Bark Boys play jazz Sundays at Mark IV Brothers Café (187 Nottawasaga St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ronnie Douglas is playing at McCabe’s Saturday. Hear jazz at Swanmore Hall with Sol City Jazz Fridays at 6 p.m. Ian Chaplin and Matt James host a jam Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Carousel Collectables.