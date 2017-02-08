Shriners confused by PETA praise

Orillia Shriners are being feted for their decision to move away from an animal-based circus.

But while PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) apparently sent their good wishes as well as a "box of delicious elephant-shaped vegan chocolates" to the Orillia service club, members queried Wednesday hadn't received any communications from the Norfolk, Virginia-based entity.

"I don't know anything about that," said Roger Lippert, a local club member, who chaired the organization's circus committee for a number of years, as well as a past potentate of the Rameses Shriners.

"It's got absolutely nothing to do with us."

Both Lippert and past club president Ron Seanor said the club's decision to move away from an animal-based circus and try their hand at an Oktoberfest celebration later this year came about because the U.S.-based circus can no longer cross the Canadian border with their circus animals.

"We were part of a tour that was larger," said Lippert, who had previously stated in past articles that the animals on the Canadian circus tours always seemed to be well-treated.

Lippert said he's not sure what the chocolate gesture from PETA is meant to signify.

"Quite frankly, I don't know," he said when asked. "I don't know why they feel it's necessary."

In a release, PETA said the chocolates are a way to thank the local Shrine Club for its decision to replace its traditional animal-circus fundraiser with the Oktoberfest event.

"At a time when Ringling Bros. is shutting down and people everywhere are demanding that circuses go animal-free, the Orillia Shrine Club's decision to nix its circus fundraiser is right on-trend," Rachel Mathews, PETA Foundation's associate director of captive animal law enforcement, said in a release.

"PETA is recognizing the Orillia Shriners for demonstrating how to raise money to help kids without hurting any lions, tigers, or elephants."

