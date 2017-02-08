REGINA - Martina Cain said students at most lost shoes and socks in a “fun” basketball drill designed to improve shooting skills.

“Honestly, honestly the intent was just to create a bit of fun with just the shoes and socks coming off,” said Cain.

The retired teacher and principal, who spent the bulk of her career in La Ronge, Sask., testified Wednesday morning during the second and final day of her professional misconduct hearing.

The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers’ Regulatory Board hearing began Tuesday in Regina, the result of a complaint by a former student, referred to as Student A.

The complaint, also investigated by RCMP, dates back to between Jan. 1, 1986, and June 30, 1989, when Cain was a teacher at Churchill Community High School in La Ronge.

Student A alleges that Cain shared her bed with the student about 18 times, instructed her to steal a tray from A&W during a basketball road trip, told her to remove her bathing suit in a private hot tub, and led her basketball team in a strip drill during practice. Student A was in Grades 9 through 11 at the time.

Tuesday’s proceedings hinged on the strip basketball drill, as four former students remembered the experience. They said they were required to remove a piece of clothing for every foul shot they missed. One removed her shorts, while another removed her bra from under her shirt. The image of a bra hanging from a basketball net was described more than once.

Cain admitted to a much lighter version of events.

She did lead a drill, she said, inspired by a hazing experience she said she had as a rookie on the University of Regina Cougars women’s basketball team, when Cain and her cohorts were required to strip for every shot they missed.

With her high school players, Cain said the game was limited to socks and shoes, and they did this several times each season. If someone ended up barefoot, they’d be out.

Cain said she never told students to strip beyond socks and shoes, and if any other clothing was removed, it must have been after practice when she was not present.

To hear the former students’ testimony was “upsetting,” said Cain.

“If it carried on to something else while they were in the gym, I do, I feel bad about that,” said Cain, “but I never asked a student to take their clothes off.”

Cain also denies ever having been nude or alone in a hot tub with Student A — or with anyone else.

Cain said she had told Student A about her own regrettable experience stealing a tray from an A&W, but “I did not ask (Student A) to take a tray, ever.”

The bedsharing is the only charge to which both parties agree.

The student’s parents left town every two months for medical trips to Saskatoon with her brother, and left their two teenage daughters in the care of trusted friends.

Cain had a “friendly” and “cordial” relationship with Student A, as they knew each other from church, school and basketball.

Cain said Student A shared her bed three or four times — not 18, as the student alleged. As Student A testified Tuesday, Cain said they were both clothed and never touched, nor did they discuss sex or consume alcohol.

“I didn’t think it would be a problem to share a bed versus having her or myself on a cold musty floor,” said Cain, who lived in a sparsely furnished basement suite in 1986, a 24-year-old starting her teaching career in a small town.

Today, expectations and boundaries are different, she said, and she would do things differently now.

Cain submitted her retirement papers in February last year and finished her career in June as principal at Churchill school.

She signed an agreement with a professional conduct committee, dated June 15, 2016, that she be prohibited from having unsupervised contact with students, pending completion of this investigation.

The discipline committee will render its written decision “as soon as possible,” likely within a month or two.

Roger Lepage, lawyer for the professional conduct committee, said unlike a criminal trial, the facts must not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The bedsharing, Lepage said, “is such a clear boundary violation that there should be no contest on it.”

He believes Cain’s teaching certificate should be revoked and she should have to pay half of the investigation and hearing costs to a maximum of $10,000.

Jay Watson, Cain’s lawyer, said bedsharing is the only charge that bears any weight.

He agrees it was not “best practice,” but it was not done with malicious intent.

Watson believes there is not adequate proof relating to the other charges, and pointed to Cain’s “exemplary record” in a three-decade teaching career.

“Does it fit that she’s putting these girls through this? I say that it didn’t happen,” said Watson of the strip basketball drill.

He also reminded the panel that memories, especially such old ones, can be unreliable.

A second witness, Pamela Schwann, also testified Wednesday. A friend and former Cougars teammate, Schwann assisted Cain in coaching the school basketball teams in 1989 after moving to La Ronge.

Schwann did not recall any drill where clothes were removed, said she’d never shared a hot tub with Cain, had not heard about Cain sharing a bed with a student, and had never heard a story about A&W tray theft.

