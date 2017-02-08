OPSB approves grant money

Calling it an invaluable community resource, Orillia Police Services Board members approved an increased grant to an elementary school program.

The board opted to increase its contribution to the R.A.C.E. Against Drugs Program to $1,200 for the current year after donating $1,200 in 2016 to the program; a two-day event that involves students from close to 21 area schools.

"This is a hugely anticipated program for the kids," said Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the police board. "It's a real positive."

This year's offering will be held April 11 and 12 at ODAS Park with close to 7,900 Grade 5 students expected to attend sessions about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

"This is an initiative focusing on educating young people about the dangers surrounding drugs and is an essential tool in combating drug abuse issues in our community," Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill wrote in an email sent to the board.

The board's $1,200 contribution will come from its OPP KIDS' reserve account, which had a balance of about $9,300 prior to Tuesday's meeting.