North Dufferin Baseball gears up for season

The North Dufferin Baseball League will hold its annual general meeting and 2016 awards presentation March 12 at the Lisle legion.

League membership, players and fans are invited to an awards ceremony recognizing individual and team accomplishments from last year, starting at 12 p.m.

Team accomplishments include the New Lowell Knights’ and Midland Indians’ first-place standings in their respective divisions from the regular season, New Lowell’s junior and senior team championships and recognizing the Ivy Leafs for their Ontario championship win in September.

At 1 p.m., the first meeting of the year will be held to elect executive positions, confirm membership and review bylaws.

The North Dufferin league offers a junior and senior division with teams from Dufferin and Simcoe counties and York and Peel regions. Senior or junior teams wishing to participate in the upcoming season must be present for the meeting.

Further information is available at ndbl.ca or by contacting secretary Scott Anderson at 705-424-5068 or secretary@ndbl.ca.