New festival coming to Burl's Creek

A new "family-fun" festival is coming to the Burl's Creek Event Grounds this summer.

Called The Big Feastival, the three-day event runs from Aug. 18 to 20 at the Oro-Medonte site.

"The U.K.'s food, music and family-fun festival is coming to Canada!" the Big Feastival website proclaims.

"In 2017, The Big Feastival will bring its unique blend of live music, incredible food, and all around family entertainment across the pond, giving Canadians a chance to join in on the fun."

But beyond that, organizers declined Wednesday to discuss the Canadian incarnation of the festival in greater detail since they are currently working on the final "pre-announcement stages."

A spokesman, did, however, suggest checking out the event's British parent to get a better idea what it's all about.

In the United Kingdom, the festival takes place on a large farm located just north of Oxford in the Cotswolds district with camping available on-site. Its website lists a wide range of fun activities as well as live music and performances along with special food and drink offerings, including demonstrations last year by prominent players such as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

There are also loads of activities geared towards the young and young at heart, including a vintage fairground, family Olympic Games and many children's performers and games.

This year, the U.K. version runs from Aug. 25 to 27. While the lineup hasn't yet been released, last year's musical acts included reggae favourites Toots & The Maytals, Scottish duo The Proclaimers and Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals' fame.

