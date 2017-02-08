A man has been arrested and will be questioned by city police in connection with a double homicide on William Street in Barrie Wednesday morning.

Police went to a Marcus Street home and arrested a 24-year-old man just after 1 p.m.

Charges have not been determined at this time, police said, and investigators are still seeking others who could be connected.

“We're still looking for people that are potentially involved in it,” said Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers.

The victims have been identified as a 51-year-old father and his 19-year-old son, both Barrie residents. Their names will not be released by police until next-of-kin are notified.

Forensic post-mortems will be conducted on them this week.

Police received two 911 calls at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and went to a William Street residence, where two men were found with what police called 'obvious signs of trauma'.

They were found at a William Street home, between Burton Avenue and Holgate Street.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

“We're processing both scenes (William and Marcus) using the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone) as well as our forensic identification unit, and we're also conducting our interviews, and using other methods to link the people who might be involved in this incident,” Rodgers said.

“We're looking for persons who may be involved. We're not confident that there are other people, but we're looking to see if there are, so that we can track them down and get as much information as we can on the incident.”

A woman who lives on William, on the other side of Holgate, said she didn't hear or see anything uncommon overnight or early Wednesday morning.

“I was surprised to see the (police) vehicles out there,” she told the Examiner.

Another neighbour said police officers were knocking on residents' doors at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, looking for any information connected to the incident.

Police have not commented on whether officers had been at the William Street house before, or if the deaths had anything to do with illegal drugs.

Alex Mathes, who lives on William Street, said he believes the men’s deaths might have been related to drug activity.

“Everybody knew they were into drugs and you’d see people coming and going all the time,” Mathes said.

Mathes said at least one of the men had children who would often visit the home on the weekends.

“So now two kids are going to be without their parents,” he said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

