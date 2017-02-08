Major Bantams sweep opponents

SUBMITTED After finishing the regular season in first place, the Orillia major bantam A Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Terriers swept the East Gwillimbury Eagles in three games to win their first-round Ontario Minor Hockey Association playdown series. Against the Eagles, the Terriers’ offence was led by Devin Bolyea (2g,2a), Jake Elshaw (2g,2a), Gabe Neely (2g,1a), Curtis Gilbert (2g,1a), Ben Hofstetter (1g,2a) and Brett Jeffels (3a). Excellent two-way play was provided by forwards Adam Emon, Joey Raseta, Braedan Downer, Ryan Lenner and call-ups Tyler Fountain and Owen Buckland. Taylor Rehling, Andrew Turlej and Mathew Sharpe were solid on defence. In goal, Sam Burnett won two games and Owen Cuff won the other. The Terriers will now face the Barrie Colts in quarter-final action.