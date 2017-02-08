Local band earns Juno nod

An Orillia band has been nominated for a JUNO Award.

Bleeker, who first formed in 2003 as Bleeker Ridge, are up for the Breakthrough Group of the Year Award at the 2017 JUNOS. Also nominated are Cold Creek Country (who will be playing Boots and Hearts in August), Bob Moses, The Dirty Nil and The Zolas.

Bleeker is made up of Taylor Perkins, Cole Perkins and Mike Vandyk. The Perkins brothers first formed the band with another pair of brothers in Dustin and Dan Steinke. Dustin left the band officially in Jan. 2016 after becoming full-time drummer for Sixx AM; Dan followed suit shortly thereafter.

The band's fifth studio album, the first under the Bleeker moniker, was released in October.

The JUNO Awards take place April 2 in Ottawa, broadcast live on CTV.