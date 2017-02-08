LETTER: Keep compassion coming

In the wake of the tragic events in Québec City, I would like to thank St. Paul’s for opening their sanctuary for a public expression of grief. It was comforting to hear Michael Jones’s soothing tones, Valerie Powell’s heart-felt cry of bewilderment, Mehreen Shahid’s hopeful plea for understanding, bereft of courage and composure, listening was enough.

But in the silence of this vigil, the notion of compassion also arose. Is this appropriate during a time of bereavement? Grief, yes, for those who are gone. Empathy, certainly, for the shattered families and the others who were wounded. Sympathy, surely, for the disrupted life of a community, and the mourning of a nation. But compassion, for a gunman who sent six fellow citizens back into the arms of God, way before their time? What does compassion mean when the illusion of our “Peaceable Kingdom” is once again shattered?

The best definition I am aware of is that compassion is giving each person we meet exactly what they need. Does this include perpetrators? Not in acquiescing to their evil, but in depriving them of the need to be evil. In a culture of compassion, a deluded young man would not have emerged as the killer he turned out to be. It is hard to imagine what a society of compassionate people would look like. The burden of personal responsibility imposed on each of us would be overwhelming, and it would be humbling to realize how rarely we achieve it. But at the very least it would find a way to relieve the suffering of one, to be spared the suffering of many. Our current level of compassion failed us last week; may God forgive us. As we have come together in common sorrow, let our prayer be for an ever deepening of our compassion.

David Stinson

Orillia