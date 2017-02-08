LETTER: Beautiful service

I went to a wonderful service last week at St. Paul’s United Church in Orillia.

It was a peace vigil to honour those who were killed in the shooting in Quebec.

It was open to anyone who wanted to stand in solidarity with our Muslim neighbours.

No one was asked their religious beliefs. It did not matter the colour of our skin.

I thank Betty Noganosh and the pastor of St. Paul’s for organizing such an event. Praying for peace in the world does not hurt.

Alice Murphy

Orillia