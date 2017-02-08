A Montreal-area man faces several human trafficking charges after being arrested near Port Severn Tuesday.

According to police, the 32-year-old Pierrefonds man was driving north along Highway 400 at about 2:20 p.m. when he was pulled over for a traffic violation near the White Falls Road exit.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment ascertained during the course of their investigation that a passenger in the vehicle appeared to need help.

As a result and with assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP crime unit, Jean Alex Papillon was arrested and transported to the Midland detachment pending a bail hearing slated for Barrie court Wednesday.

Papillon is charged with trafficking in persons, material benefits resulting from trafficking in persons, uttering threats (cause death or bodily harm), assault and two counts of transfers an identity document.

OPP Const. Martin Hachey couldn't provide any other details regarding the arrest, including whether Papillon was previously known to police or any information relating to the woman such as her age, hometown or if she was the only other vehicle occupant.