Helping homeless in Orillia

Driving down Mississaga Street a couple weeks ago, something unusual caught my eye. There, in -10 degree weather, was a homeless man sleeping on the curb. While I knew homelessness was present in Orillia, never had I seen it so visible.

I had a few questions: What had this man been through? What could be done to help him?

There are many avenues to homelessness, few of which are a result of choice. The lack of affordable food, shortage of low cost housing, drug addiction, lack of social services, and mental illness, are just some of the many explanations as to why some Canadians unjustifiably find themselves in such a difficult situation.

The reality is that these people are suffering and without adequate support, life can become needlessly difficult.

To learn more about homelessness and possible ways for eradicating it, I decided to first talk with someone at the heart of the action in Ottawa: MP Glen Motz.

Motz is a former Inspector with the Medicine Hat Police and Vice-Chair on the Board of Directors for the Medicine Hat Community Housing Society. He has been a strong advocate for the eradication of homelessness in his community.

We began by talking about Medicine Hat's Housing First Initiative. This is a pilot project that is currently the subject of study for the parliamentary committee dedicated to addressing homelessness across Canada.

"If someone is homeless the first thing to do is provide them with stability by giving them a roof over their head. They can have security and then you provide wrap-around support. Whatever the (problem) might be, you begin to interact and deal with the (person so that) you can determine what (their) needs are. All the (service] agencies are a part of a big team that target individuals to make a difference." Motz said.

Not only was it important to provide housing for each person, the provision of services catered according to each individual's needs was essential for recovery.

Motz went on to explain that this method has been quite successful in Medicine Hat.

"Our community did a study over the course of a couple years on people who were brought into the housing first environment and the impact (it) had. It meant 1,000 days less in hospital (per person) at $1,500 a day... When you can connect people to the right supports at the right time it makes a difference for these (individuals). From a sheer economic perspective, (there is a positive) impact on services that are sometimes bombarded with responding to (homeless people)."

Guaranteeing housing for a community's homeless population in co-ordination with the increased availability of other services creates a win-win situation. Not only do homeless people have opportunities to experience better living conditions, the community saves money as various social services become less overwhelmed.

I was very encouraged to hear of Medicine Hat's circumstances, but I wondered how our community of Orillia was coping with homelessness.

To get a sense for the situation here, I talked with the executive director for the Orillia Lighthouse Shelter, Linda Goodall. From our discussion, I was encouraged by what I heard.

According to Goodall, while the Lighthouse Mission is currently overwhelmed by the number of occupants, there is an ambitious plan for expansion. The Building Hope Project, planned to start construction in 2019 on 75 Queen Street, will provide care for many more of Orillia's homeless.

"We are creating what's called a homeless hub." Goodall said.

The plan is to expand housing and services not just to men, but also to women, youth, and families. It will work with organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association, the John Howard Society, and the Housing Resource Centre to provide a variety of social services catered to the needs of individuals.

In essence, the Building Hope Project bears a striking resemblance to the one in Medicine Hat.

It would seem that the movement to alleviate homelessness is alive and well both in Canada and even in Orillia. However, while we have made progress, it is clear that there is still a lot of work to be done.

To support the Building Hope Project, Lighthouse will be hosting the Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 25 at the Lions Oval. Registration starts at 4 p.m.

