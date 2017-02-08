Graffiti initiative working: Crawford

Orillia's hard-line approach towards combating graffiti seems to be paying dividends.

During a report to the Orillia Police Services Board Tuesday, city legislative services manager Shawn Crawford said the city's pro-active approach towards ensuring business owners remove graffiti from their tagged buildings appears to be working.

"My staff go out once a month and look for graffiti," Crawford said, noting the employee then snaps a photo of the offending paint-job and notifies the business owner that they need to remove the tag under terms of the city's graffiti bylaw enforcement initiative that was launched last April.

"In the winter, we're giving property owners more time to comply. We try to work with them."

Crawford said the cost of removing graffiti varies, but a recent contract to have six areas of graffiti removed cost an average of $274 per location. As well, he noted the Orillia Youth Centre created a program last year to help property owners with graffiti removal.

Aside from outlining the program, Crawford also asked the five-member board whether front-line, foot-patrol police officers could check on areas that have become popular targets.

Orillia OPP Insp. Pat Morris said that shouldn't be a problem.

"Graffiti and looking for graffiti in the core downtown area is already part of the foot-patrol (regimen)," Morris said. "This is a reasonable request."

Crawford said the city's graffiti program that's been aided by the OPP and Georgian College students is having the desired effect with fewer incidents now being reported.

As an example, he pointed out that there were 114 graffiti incidents recorded last spring with the number dropping to 43 by December.

"I think the key here is education," Crawford said, noting property owners can add video surveillance while increasing lighting and visibility in "vulnerable" areas while restricting access to walls by planting trees, shrubs or other plants such as ivies and plant species that have thorns.

"I think it has been working for some, but there's always room for improvement," he said. "We're getting there and we're starting to win the battle."