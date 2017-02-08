Two men were found dead with what Barrie police are calling 'obvious signs of trauma' early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a William Street address at 3:20 a.m. and found the pair.

No other information has been released, other than police are in the early stages of their investigation.

The men will not be identified until next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

More to come