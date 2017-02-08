Enforce existing bylaws

Take a deep breath, everyone! This is Canada and that may mean, at this time of year, a slippery sidewalk or a daunting snowbank -- it's called winter.

Despite that reality and despite knowing that this is the price of living in a place like Orillia, it seems some people expect the streets to be plowed every few minutes and sidewalks to be perfect - no matter the weather. It's ridiculous - as is the suggestion bandied around the city council table this week to look into hiring a private contractor to look after snow removal in the downtown.

The idea was floated by Coun. Ralph Cipolla, a long-time downtown business owner. "What I want to see (is) the whole downtown-BIA district be (plowed) through private enterprise," Cipolla said. "They shovel the sidewalks, they shovel the road and everything else. We need people to be able to walk downtown "¦ They can't go on the sidewalk if they're not plowed and they're not sanded."

While that is true, there is already a bylaw in place that requires all downtown-area store owners to clear the sidewalk in front of their shops by 8:30 a.m. It's a responsibility the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) looks after for those whose stores are not occupied before 10 a.m.

However, this winter - one of the harshest in recent memory - the DOMB's snow-removal machine has been broken down more often than not. That has led to haphazard clearing and unpredictable conditions which have, undoubtedly, caused headaches for shoppers and merchants alike.

However, that doesn't merit abandoning the system that has worked for years and throwing money at the private sector to clean up the mess. Instead, it would make much more sense to invest in reliable equipment and, simply, enforce the bylaw already on the books.

If a shop owner does not clear the sidewalk, that shop owner should be warned and then, upon subsequent violations, fined. Period. The sidewalk in front of the empty main street stores should be cleared by DOMB staff and the owners of those properties should be billed for the service. Period.

While everyone would love heated streets on which no snowflake would dare settle, we can barely afford the services currently demanded. Council learned that Monday night when a report on potential improvements to winter services was presented.

On the table for 2017 are plowing route efficiencies, adjusting shift requirements to provide more uniform coverage, additional training to provide increased complement availability and contracting services. "Depending on the level of service that the city wishes to provide, there are many ways to improve the operations associated with winter control," the report stated. "It must be noted that in many cases these will significantly increase the winter operations budget."

The bottom line? Hiring more staff, buying more equipment or privatizing components will cost more and, frankly, an additional tax hike is not acceptable. Many downtown store owners do an excellent job of ensuring winter accessibility; it's time the others pulled their weight and, where necessary, it's incumbent on the DOMB to ensure that happens.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

