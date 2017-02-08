City pays damages after flood

The City of Orillia had to pay damages to a man trapped in his car during a flash flood last summer.

"The matter went to small claims court and a decision was rendered on Jan. 19 for the City of Orillia to pay the individual $2,000," city spokeswoman Jennifer Ruff wrote in an email.

On Aug. 16, the man needed be rescued by firefighters after his car became partially submerged due to flash flooding near the corner of Front and Queen streets. Police ended up closing the area to traffic a short time after the incident.