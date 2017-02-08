Poor weather conditions aren't helping police efforts to find Mandy Thompson.

Barrie police and OPP are continuing their search in the city's east end, and in Oro-Medonte Township, for Thompson, a 72-year-old Barrie woman who police say suffers from dementia and went missing from her Laidlaw Drive home Friday morning.

A staging area at Calvary Community Church, near Penetanguishene Road and Georgian Drive, was bustling with activity on Wednesday with Barrie police and OPP command centres in place, numerous cruisers and other police vehicles on scene and provincial police officers on snowmobiles coming and going.

Tuesday's freezing rain and colder, snowy conditions on Wednesday did not help search efforts, according to Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

"The weather and the snow can hinder our search efforts a bit and cover up any footprints along the way. With the wind and snow, sometimes it causes limited visibility and whether or not we can get our unmanned aerial vehicle up in the air as well as the helicopter," she said. "That’s why we have the canine unit that can assist us with that along with the resources we have.

"Today (Wednesday), the weather has been cold and windy, but we have still been able to search through it," Bamford said. "This remains an active search."

Thompson is described as white, five-foot eight with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and white running shoes.

A Barrie police officer has been with the family since Thompson went missing on Friday, Bamford said.

Bamford said Thompson has the ability to travel a great distance in a short amount of time.

"She’s had a history of wandering where police have been involved and we have successfully located her safely in the past," the officer said, adding area residents are being asked to check their properties.

”If you are watching a home for somebody because they’re away on holidays, please take the time to walk that property,” Bamford said.

Investigators have been canvassing homes in the Penetanguishene Road area and in Oro-Medonte.

On Wednesday, officers were deployed along 5/6 Sideroad of Oro-Medonte, east of Penetanguishene Road, with snowmobiles, a helicopter and on foot.

"The area we’re in now is a very rural area. It’s very dense bush as well as open properties," Bamford said. "It includes farmers’ fields and people with property that might have a shed and trailers."

Barrie police have set up a direct tip line specifically for the search. Residents are asked to check their property and call police with information at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

