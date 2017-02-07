Pilot program aims to help assault survivors

An innovative new program should help those suffering from sexual violence.

Called the Supporting Police Response to Sexual Violence and Harassment, the provincially-funded pilot program will be operated regionally through a partnership forged between police, health and social-service agencies with a goal of creating a sexual assault safe centre later this year.

"This serves an important role," said Michelle Blacklock, a victim advocate at the Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe/Muskoka (CACSM).

"We are working together as a multi-disciplinary team. All victims will have an advocate there for them."

On Tuesday, the Orillia Police Services Board passed a motion following a presentation by Blacklock and an OPP representative that will see the program's government funding distributed via a city-assigned reserve account.

"Essentially, we were asking to have the City of Orillia serve as funnel for the funding," Blacklock said.

Besides Blacklock's agency, others involved in the regional initiative include the OPP, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital regional sexual and domestic treatment centre and the Regional Centre for Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect.

With an aim of improving victim care, the program will be based out of the CACSM's office on West Street, which Blacklock points out already serves as a meeting place between police, social workers and victims since it's equipped with the "best forensic soft interview room/recording equipment" in the region.

"This is a more comfortable space compared to the (OPP) detachment for victims," she said, noting that since opening in 2014, the room has been utilized by the OPP and Children's Aid Society to conduct close to 300 interviews.

Funded by the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, the pilot project stems from Premier Kathleen Wynne's action plan to end sexual violence and harassment.

Blacklock said the regional project will receive $150,000 over the next two years with some of the funds used to renovate parts of the existing CACSM space to include a medical assessment room that will serve as an out-of-hospital clinic.

Funding will also help ensure all team members receive complex training related to trauma, sexual assault and cultural sensitivity.

As part of the plan, regular case reviews will be held to increase the use of best-practice theories and increase transparency and accountability throughout the investigative team; an approach Blacklock said should encourage more survivors to report sexual abuse.

Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the local police board, said the program will undoubtedly prove to be an essential resource.

"I think it's amazingly important," Clarke said, adding the city's role in helping the funding flow won't result in any cost to ratepayers. "This is one of the things we can do to try to help end sexual violence."

